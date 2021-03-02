Home Tollywood Wild Dog Movie Release Date Locked
Wild Dog Movie Release Date Locked

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Wild Dog Release in theatres on April 2, 2021, with its release on Netflix happening only after it is done with its theatrical run.

By Theprimetalks

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s most-awaited action thriller, Wild Dog Movie Release Date Announced and has been slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2021. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog is inspired by real-life incidents. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Nagarjuna and Ahishor. Although speculation was rife earlier that the Wild Dog movie might have an OTT-release, the makers have now denied those claims and clarified that the film will hit the theaters on April 2. 

The makers of the film took to Twitter to announce the wild Dog movie release date. “#WildDog Mission Begins on Big Screens From APRIL 2nd #WildDogOnApril2nd,” the tweet posted by Matinee Entertainment read.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be essaying the role of Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist and a National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the Wild Dog movie. The film also features actor Saiyami Kher as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. Saiyami reportedly underwent training in martial arts to prepare for the role. Wild Dog will also star actors Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni, and Ali Reza in pivotal characters.

Wild Dog Telugu Movie 2021 is produced by Matinee Entertainment. Kiran Kumar has written the dialogues for the movie, while the cinematography is handled by Shaneil Deo. The action sequence for the movie was choreographed by David Ismalone, who is well-known for his work in international movies such as Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise, and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.

