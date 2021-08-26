Bigg boss telugu season 5 telecast from september 5th on star maa

Advertisement

Akkineni Nagarjuna will continue to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Star MAA announced Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to start from September 5th and will be available for Online streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and Live Telecast on Star MAA. The makers also released special promos for the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show in recent weeks.

On weekdays, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will be telecasted from 10 PM, and on weekends, it will start at 9 AM. There are a lot of speculations about the contestants but Star MAA kept the names under wraps. The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants will be announced through a curtain-raiser episode on September 5th at 6 PM.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Promo:

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house is going to be the stage for many dramatic developments as contestants of social media celebrities along with television and silver screen. King Nagarjuna, who has become the host for the third season in a row, is giving away promotions.