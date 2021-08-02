Advertisement

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Logo was unveiled by Star MAA With the show’s traditional soundtrack in the background, the new Bigg Boss Telugu 5 logo is designed like a maze. While the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR, Actor Nani took the anchoring responsibilities for its second season. Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the third and fourth seasons. If the reports are to be believed, Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu as well.

On August 1, Star Maa took to Twitter and Instagram to share the show’s logo. Sharing the post, they wrote, “Check out the amazing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo. We are coming soon!! (sic).”

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Logo unveiled:

Fans on social media are already excited about the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 and their comments speak volumes about their excitement for the forthcoming season.