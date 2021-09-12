Advertisement

It is known that 6 Bigg Boss Telugu housemates including anchor Ravi, Hamidaa, RJ Kajal, Maanas, Sarayu, and Jessi are in the nominations and Interestingly, the first contestant to go out is one who has popularity among the youngsters, and now it is official Host Akkineni Nagarjuna has Announced Youtuber Sarayu Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House in the first week of the show.

Advertisement

Actress Sarayu Roy, who is popular for her adult comedy content on youtube, who is popularly known as 7 Arts Sarayu is grabbing attention in the Bigg Boss house with her bold and straightforward attitude. Sarayu Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House, She has not received enough votes from the public.

Reasons Why Sarayu Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House:

Netizens who believe that Sarayu has been eliminated gave the reasons for her elimination. They say that Sarayu focused on other contestants’ games rather than playing her own game. Adding they say that she was trying to be bold like season 4 contestant Ariyana, but she failed. A section of the audience was irritated by her unparliamentary words used against other Bigg Boss contestants.

The main reason for Sarayu elimination would be her fights over small issues in which she would drag them. Anyway, no audience expected that Sarayu will get an exit pass in the first week itself. If you want to know more inside information about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, then follow Theprimetalks.com.