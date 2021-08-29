The Ghost First Look Poster: Nagarjuna Holding a Blood-Stained Sword

The Ghost Movie First Look Poster shows Akkineni Nagarjuna where he can be seen holding a blood-stained sword.

Wishing Akkineni Nagarjuna on his birthday, the makers have revealed The Ghost First Look Poster shows Akkineni Nagarjuna where he can be seen holding a blood-stained sword, dressed in a hoodie as people bow down to him. It seems to be set in London, going by Big Ben in the background.

Unveiling The Ghost First Look Poster and the title, the director Praveen Sattaru wrote, “Wishing King @iamnagarujuna garu a fabulous birthday #TheGhost #KingNagarjuna #KingNagarjunasGhost @MsKajalAggarwal #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @AsianSuniel @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @anikhaofficial_ #HBDKingNagarjuna (sic).”

The Ghost First Look Poster:

Director Praveen Sattaru is working together for the first time for a high-octane action entertainer being produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.