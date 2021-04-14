Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled Ghosty First Look Poster on Twitter. Ghosty Movie a horror-fantasy comedy Starring Kajal Aggarwal in the main role, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Urvashi, Suresh Menon, Livingston, Santhana Bharathi, Mayilsamy, Sathyan, and Devadarshini.

The Ghosty First Look Poster features caricatures of all the actors in a group photo pose, with Kajal Aggarwal in the middle and the parliament building in the background contains some horror elements but also hints at the comic tone of the film.

Sharing Ghosty First Look Poster, Tamannaah Bhatia on Twitter Wrote: Very happy to launch @MsKajalAggarwal‘s #Ghosty first look. Best wishes to the entire team. Dir by #Kalyaan @iYogiBabu @SamCSmusic @seedpictures1 @Sudhans2017 @Jayaram_gj @thinkmusicindia @DoneChannel1 @CtcMediaboy

Ghosty Movie is directed by Kalyan and marks the filmmaker’s third venture after Gulaebaghavali and Jackpot. Bankrolled by Seed Pictures, Ghosty will be released in Tamil and Telugu.