Mugguru Monagallu First Look Poster Starring Srinivas Reddy, Deekshith Shetty, and Vennela Ramarao in the lead roles have been helmed by Abhilash Reddy. Mugguru Monagallu 2021 film is being produced by Achut Rama Rao under the banner of Chitra Mandir Studios and Music is provided by Suresh Bobbili.

Mugguru Monagallu 1st look Poster reminds the Japanese Pictorial Maximum: 3 Wise Monkeys. As the poster suggests, the lead actors who have disabilities look interesting as it discloses that Srinivas Reddy is deaf, Deekshith Shetty is dumb and Vennela Ramarao is blind. The Mugguru Monagallu Poster promises that is going to be a hilarious entertainer with a different concept.