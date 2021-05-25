Mugguru Monagallu Trailer: Comedy Ride With Crime

Mugguru Monagallu Trailer Starring Srinivas Reddy, Deekshith Reddy, and Vennela Ramarao playing major roles and Directed by Abhilash Reddy and bankrolled by Achut Rama Rao under the banner of Chitra Mandhir Studio. The music composed by Suresh Bobbili.

Mugguru Monagallu movie trailer begins with the introduction of the lead actors Srinivas Reddy, Deekshith Shetty and Vennela Ramarao are deaf, dumb, and blind respectively who are very innocent but they are stuck in series of murders in Hyderabad city. All in all, the comedy and crime elements in the Mugguru Monagallu movie trailer make it an engaging watch.