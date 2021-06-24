Prakash Raj Announced His Panel Members List for MAA Elections

Actor Prakash Raj's Panel Members Names List for Movie Artist Association (MAA) Elections.

By
Theprimetalks
-
Prakash raj announced his panel members list for maa elections
Advertisement

On the 24th of June, Versatile actor Prakash Raj announced his panel Members Names list for the upcoming President’s role in Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections 2021. Surprisingly, Prakash Raj Announced 26 names (excluding his name) whereas the MAA panel consists of just 24 members.

Advertisement

Prakash Raj Announced His Panel Members Names List: 

  1. ‌‌‌‌‌‌Jaya Sudha
  2. Srikanth‌
  3. Banerjee
  4. Sai Kumar
  5. Tanish‌
  6. Prgathi
  7. Anasuya Bharadwaj
  8. Sana
  9. Anita Chaudhary
  10. Sudha
  11. Ajay
  12. Nagineedu
  13. Brahmaji
  14. Ravi Prakash
  15. Sameer
  16. Uttej
  17. Bandla Ganesh
  18. Yedida Sriram
  19. Shiva reddy
  20. Bhopal‌
  21. Tarzan‌
  22. Suresh Kondeti
  23. Khayyum
  24. Sudagali Sudheer
  25. Govinda Rao
  26. Sridhar Rao.

The MAA elections are one of the major elections for the role of President of the Movie Artist Association (MAA) is appointed every year to work for the welfare of the Telugu film industry artists and MAA elections are scheduled in September every year. This Year Prakash Raj contesting against Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Hema.

Advertisement
Avatar of Theprimetalks
Theprimetalks
https://www.theprimetalks.com/
Theprimetalks.com is a web media that provides the latest trending news updates of India around the world with a jet speed instantly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here