On the 24th of June, Versatile actor Prakash Raj announced his panel Members Names list for the upcoming President’s role in Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections 2021. Surprisingly, Prakash Raj Announced 26 names (excluding his name) whereas the MAA panel consists of just 24 members.

Prakash Raj Announced His Panel Members Names List:

‌‌‌‌‌‌Jaya Sudha Srikanth‌ Banerjee Sai Kumar Tanish‌ Prgathi Anasuya Bharadwaj Sana Anita Chaudhary Sudha Ajay Nagineedu Brahmaji Ravi Prakash Sameer Uttej Bandla Ganesh Yedida Sriram Shiva reddy Bhopal‌ Tarzan‌ Suresh Kondeti Khayyum Sudagali Sudheer Govinda Rao Sridhar Rao.

The MAA elections are one of the major elections for the role of President of the Movie Artist Association (MAA) is appointed every year to work for the welfare of the Telugu film industry artists and MAA elections are scheduled in September every year. This Year Prakash Raj contesting against Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Hema.