Suresh kondeti first look as vangaveeti ranga in devineni film

Suresh Kondeti First Look as Vangaveeti Ranga: The names that are heard in the name of Bejawada are Vangaveeti Ranga, Devineni Nehru. Now the two are getting ready for the release of the movie that opens with the story. While Ram Gopal Varma has already screened a film titled ‘Vangaveeti’ based on Ranga’s life story, the film was not very impressive.

Now GSR and Ramu Rathod are producing a film titled ‘Devineni’ under the banner of RTR Films under the direction of Narra Sivanagu. Nandamuri Tarakaratna will be playing the title role as Devineni in the film, which will be titled Bejwada Simham. Suresh Kondeti First Look as Vangaveeti Ranga has already been released.

The filmmakers have revealed that the Devineni movie released on March 5. The film is an attempt to show the real events between two strong leaders in Bejwada as blindfolded. Chowdhury provided the music for the film, while the background score provided by senior music director Coty was a plus.