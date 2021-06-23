Actress hema to contest for maa president elections 2021

Advertisement

Actress Hema to Contest for MAA Elections 2021, After Prakash Raj, Vishnu Manchu, Jeevitha Rajasekhar has confirmed in the race for president post at the Movie Artists Association (MAA). However, the veteran actress Hema says that many of the association members asked her to compete for the MAA president’s post.

In a statement, Actress Hema said that her loyalists feel that she deserves to race for the MAA president post. “I have made myself accessible to members of MAA whenever they needed me. I have served the Association in different capacities ably. While I didn’t want to clash with heavyweights this time, I have decided to respect the request made by my supporters,” Hema said, giving a reason for throwing her hat.

“When I was contesting for MAA Vice President, all my friends, especially the lady supporters, all the celebrities backed and made me win by a majority. Now, they had phoned me and asked why you should not compete. They said I was always available even in the middle of the night to address any kind of issues. I want to contest for the MAA elections 2021 on behalf of all those who stood by me during the contest as an Independent,” Hema said. Let’s see Who will win in the Race.