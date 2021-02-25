Home Entertainment Mosagallu Movie Trailer Talk: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's Scam
EntertainmentTollywoodVideos

Mosagallu Movie Trailer Talk: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Scam

Mosagallu Trailer Starring Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty along with Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Rushi Singh, and Karma McCain in pivotal roles.

By Theprimetalks

-

Mosagallu movie trailer
Mosagallu Movie Trailer

Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled the Mosagallu Movie Trailer on Social Media. It stars Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty along with Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Rushi Singh, and Karma McCain in pivotal roles. Mosagallu Movie Trailer looks promising, and it presents the sub-themes of the Mosagallu movie in a way that will surely intrigue the viewers. Vishnu and Kajal play money-minded siblings who are ready to go to any length to be richer.

But while doing so, they get involved in what is said to be the biggest cyber scam worth Rs 2600 crores. As they juggle with the system, actor Suniel Shetty, who plays a turban-clad cop, believes it is the system that will ultimately win. From the over two-minute-long trailer, one can make out what the film is all about. Since the makers gave away most of the plot (or crucial elements of it), it remains to be seen what the film has to offer.

Sharing the Mosagallu Movie trailer on Twitter, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Here is the trailer of #Mosagallu, Based on a true story, one of the biggest IT scams that shook the USA. All the best Dear @iVishnuManchu & Best wishes to the entire team.”

Mosagallu marks the Telugu debut of Suniel Shetty. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, It has music by Sam CS, and Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer. Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory banners, Mosagallu will release in March in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

RELATED ARTICLES

Web Series

Live Telecast Season 1 Online Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Theprimetalks - 0
Live Telecast Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, Watch Live Telecast web series has...
Read more
Tollywood

Check Movie Trailer Talk – A Chess Genius Turned Traitor

Theprimetalks - 0
Bhavya Creations Youtube Channel Officially Released Check Movie Trailer Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran Choudary, Posani Krishna Murali, Sai Chand,...
Read more
Tollywood

Acharya Movie Release Date Locked on 13th May 2021

Theprimetalks - 0
Megastar Chiranjeevi announced Acharya Movie Release Date and will hit the theatres across the globe on 13th May 2021. The Telugu action-drama Acharya is...
Read more
Videos

Acharya Movie Teaser Talk – Chiranjeevi is the saviour

Theprimetalks - 0
The much-awaited Acharya Movie Teaser released on Konidela Production Company Youtube Channel. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Another major...
Read more
Tollywood

Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva Serious Discussion about Acharya Teaser

Theprimetalks - 0
A serious conversation between Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva about Acharya Teaser. Chiranjeevi himself shared the funny yet serious Discussion between himself and Koratla Siva...
Read more
Videos

Bangaru Bullodu Movie Trailer Talk – Allari Naresh’s Entertaining Ride on the Way

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Bangaru Bullodu Movie Trailer is out, starring Allari Naresh and Pooja Jhaveri in lead roles will hit the screen on January 23, 2021....
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.