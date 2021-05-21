Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi penned the script of Ek Mini Katha which is a bold attempt and is directed by Karthik Rapolu. Ek Mini Katha Movie online stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 27th and Ek Mini Katha Trailer is out now and received a positive talk from the critics and audience alike. Ek Mini Katha Movie Starring Santosh Sobhan, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das in the lead roles and is produced by UV Concepts in association with Mango Mass Media.

Ek Mini Katha Trailer is out:

Sharing the Ek Mini Katha Movie trailer, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video, wrote, “Ek Mini Katha Official Trailer. This mini-story will make you laugh and increase your cheek size by 10 inches! The trailer out now. Watch #EkMiniKathaOnPrime on May 27 (sic).”

About Ek Mini Katha Movie Story:

Santosh Shoban suffers from a psychological problem that causes him to be insecure about his “size“. Struggling to find a solution, he erases the idea of marriage altogether but when he meets Amrutha (Kavya Thapar), he finds himself falling in love and in trouble. What follows is a comical circus around his family as Santosh Shoban tries to find a solution.