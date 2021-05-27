Watch Ek Mini Katha Movie Online Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video

Ek Mini Katha Movie starring Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Brahmaji, Shraddha Das, Sudharshan, Posani Krishna Murali, and Sapthagiri in the lead roles. Watch Ek Mini Katha Movie Online in HD Streaming Now on Amazon Prime Video with English Subtitles has Written by Merlapaka Gandhi and directed by Karthik Rapolu respectively, Ek Mini Katha on Prime Video has been receiving a favorable response from the audience.

Ek Mini Katha Telugu Movie is a story about a youngster Santosh Suffering from micropenis syndrome and is quite insecure about his ‘small’ size since childhood. Living in fear he eliminates the idea of intimacy. However, fate had different plans for Santosh (Santosh Shobhan) but he gets forced to get married in an unexpected situation. His struggle to hide the truth from his wife Amrutha (Kavya Thapar),

When all his attempts to ‘enlarge’ the mini to mega fail miserably, The rest of Ek Mini Katha is all about the fun generated around the struggles of Santosh. Watch Ek Mini Katha know if Santosh gets the right solution for his (size) problem.

Watch Ek Mini Katha Movie Online on Amazon Prime Video will make you laugh and increases your cheek size by 10 inches!