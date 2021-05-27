Ek Mini Katha Movie Review: ‘Ek Mini Katha’, a new-age genre film that is designed for youth. Merlapaka Gandhi penned the script and directed by Karthik Rapolu. Ek Mini Katha Telugu Movie 2021 Starring Santosh Shobhan, Kavya Thapar, Brahmaji, Shraddha Das, Sudharshan, Posani Krishna Murali, and Sapthagiri played other important roles. UV Concepts and Mango Mass Media produced Ek Mini Katha is streaming on Prime Video from (27/05/2021). Here let’s see Ek Mini Katha Movie Review, Story, Verdict, Rating.

Ek Mini Katha Movie Story:

Santosh (Santosh Shobhan) is struggling with the size of his private part. Santosh decides to resolve his problem but he gets forced to get married in an unexpected situation. His struggle to hide the truth from his wife Amrutha (Kavya Thapar), When all his attempts to ‘enlarge’ the mini to mega fail miserably, The rest of Ek Mini Katha is all about the fun generated around the struggles of Santosh. Watch Ek Mini Katha know if Santosh gets the right solution for his (size) problem.

Ek Mini Katha is a bold subject picked by the director and Santosh Sobhan agreeing to it is an adventure. While the whole film deals with Santosh is worried about his small Size private part and is never focused on his studies. He gets graduated and does a small job. Santosh gets married to Amrutha (Kavya Thapar) and she has big plans in life. It is when the real struggles of Santosh start. He postpones his plans of a physical relationship with his wife.

Ek Mini Katha is balanced with some emotional drama and entertainment that are generated well from the basic plot. Ek Mini Katha has many episodes that are narrated in a convincing manner, however, most of them will not appeal to the family audiences. The adult content is laced with humor and sensible entertainment which makes Ek Mini Katha a decent watch on OTT.

Ek Mini Katha Movie Verdict:

Overall, Ek Mini Katha is All about Size Does Not Matter for Love and also a message about educating children about $ex. Watch Ek Mini Katha on Amazon Prime Video will make you laugh and increases your cheek size by 10 inches!

Ek Mini Katha Movie Rating: 3/5.