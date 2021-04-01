Instagram Reels Remix feature introduced to rival TikTok duet: How to Use

The new Instagram Reels Remix feature was announced by Instagram on Twitter. By default, any new Reel created will have the ability to be “Remixed”. For older Reels, the original creator will require to “Enable Remixing” by selecting the option in the Reel’s three-dot menu. Instagram is also providing the option to disable Remixing for all reels from the user’s profile settings.

Re-re-re-remix 🤩 Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists 🎭 Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram ✨ pic.twitter.com/eU8x74Q3yf — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

Using the Instagram Reels Remix feature is simple. Navigate to a Reel that you want to Remix, click the three-dot menu, and select “Remix this Reel”. From here, you can record your Reel live or select a pre-recorded video. There are also tools to control the audio for your clip and the remixed clip, along with other editing functions.

Instagram Reels was already known to be pretty much a copycat of TikTok, with a similar format of sharing short-form videos created by users. Lately, the Instagram company has pushed Reels quite heavily on the platform, with moves such as adding a dedicated tab for Reels in the app’s Home screen. They have also de-emphasized content that has been recycled from other platforms such as TikTok as a way to promote their own content.