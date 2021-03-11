Instagram Generate Auto-Captions for Your Stories, Soon

Instagram spotted testing a new sticker for Stories that automatically generates captions. The new sticker, simply called ‘Captions‘, can be added to any story with a video just like you would add a normal sticker on Instagram Stories. Once added, the sticker will transcribe the audio, and generate captions to Your Stories. Users can also easily switch fonts for captions while creating a story. Instagram Generate Auto-Captions sticker is currently being tested with a small group of people. It’s still unclear when the new Auto-Captions sticker will roll out for everyone else.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared a video recording of Instagram’s new auto-Captions sticker on Tuesday. The 30-second video reveals how the upcoming Instagram Stories sticker works. From the video, one can make out how the app is still incapable of accurately transcribing an entire video. However, this could change when the feature rolls out widely.

NEW! @Instagram has added a ‘Captions’ sticker for Stories You can now auto-caption videos in stories with a range of different styles… pic.twitter.com/cijk7nWGC3 — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 9, 2021

To use the Captions sticker on Instagram Stories, you’ll first need to add the Captions sticker to your video clip. Once you do that, the app will display a ‘Transcribing audio‘ prompt on the display for a few seconds. After that, you’ll be able to view the text from the video clip as it plays. You can choose from four different font options for these captions.