How To Download Instagram Reels Video Online [3 Methods Step-by-Step]

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a method to download Instagram reels video online, we’ve shared three methods to do so. Save Reels videos to your phone’s gallery and share them with your friends. Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms out there. Millions of people are using Instagram daily. Reels feature is added to the platform using which people can share 30 seconds short video to the platform.

Advertisement

Some of those videos are so addictive that we want to save them to our gallery. But there’s no download reels option in the Instagram app itself. But you don’t need to worry as we’ve shared three different methods that are useful when you want to download any reel to your phone. We’ve also shared a method using which you can download private reels video to your device directly. There’s no need to download any 3-rd party application on your device. Follow our step-by-step guide to Download Instagram Reels Video and you’ll know-how.

There are three methods to do so, one is using the Instagram app itself but that comes with some limitations. Another method is by using an online tool that will grab the reels video for you and you can directly download the reels video.

Both the methods are pretty easy to follow and you don’t need to download any 3-rd party application to your smartphone device. Even if you’re an Android or iPhone user, both methods work like charm on both operating systems.

Method 1: Download Instagram Reels Video Using Share Feature

This method is simple and easy to follow. But it comes with some limitations that we will discuss further. Here are the steps to get started:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and play your favorite reel.

Step 2: Click on the Send button.

Step 3: Select Add reel to your story.

Step 4: Now you’ll see the Download button on top of the screen, tap it.

Step 5: Wait for a few moments and the video will be saved to your device.

This way, you can download as many videos as you want. But there’s a limitation to this method. The limitation is that when you download Instagram reels using this method, there’ll be a Reels branding watermark on top of the video.

The uploader’s username is also added to the bottom of the video. If you want to Download Instagram Reels Video without all those watermarks, make sure to follow our next method.

Method 2: Download Instagram Reels Video Using Instagram Reels Downloader

It’s the most loved and used method to download reels’ videos. There will be no watermark on the video and you can download the video in full HD format. Follow the step by step guide and you’ll know:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and play your favorite reels video.

Step 2: Click on the three dots and select the Copy link option.

Step 3: Visit the Instagram reels downloader tool.

Step 4: Paste the reels video link and click on the Download button.

Step 5: Wait for a few moments until the Save video button appears.

Step 6: Click on the Play button if you want to preview the reel first.

Step 7: Tap Download Video and the video will be saved to your gallery.

Method 3: Download Private Instagram Reels Video

To download private Instagram reels, you can use your mobile phone’s screen recorder app. No tool can access the private reels and you need to do this on your own. Here are the steps to get started:

Step 1: Open your favorite Instagram reels video.

Step 2: Now open your phone’s screen recording app.

Step 3: Start recording with your screen recorder and soon after start playing the reel video.

Step 4: Once the reel is played on the screen, hit the Stop record button.

Step 5: Browse your gallery and you’ll find the reel in the Recordings folder.

Now if you open your gallery app and play the video, you’ll find there’s no branding or any type of watermark on the video. That’s the reason that most people are using Instagram downloader tools to save Reels video to their devices. Such tools are free to use and can be used to download as many reels as they want.

Conclusion:

Instagram reels feature is the most trending feature out there. Many videos on the platform grab our attention and we want an offline copy of that reel. But following our methods, you can save as many reels you want locally to your smartphone device. If you like this article, do share it with your friends. Leave a comment down below if you know another easy method to download Instagram reels video online.