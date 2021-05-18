How to Download Instagram Reels Video Online [Step-by-Step]

Instagram Reels Download: How to download Instagram Reels video was covered extensively in this article. Reels, as you may know, is the latest feature on Instagram that allows users to make TikTok-like short videos with dubbed dialogues, their own audio, and songs. Instagram Reels video, much like regular videos and photos, can only be watched online.

However, there are ways through which you can watch Instagram Reels videos offline. If you have ever tried to download Instagram Reels video on your phone, desktop, you know that it’s not easy. You can’t do it directly from the Instagram app or website, so how can you make it work? Let’s take a look at the Download Instagram Reels Video [Step-by-Step] Guide.

Download Instagram Reels video to your all devices like pc, computers, mac, phones, iPhone, or Android.

Open the Instagram

Now copy that URL of the Instagram Reels video by hitting the three-dots icon and tap Copy Link.

Now Open your Browser and type w3toys or directly click the link here w3toys, and Paste the Instagram Reels copied URL and click on the “Download” button.

Now go to your smartphone’s gallery and you’ll find the Instagram Reels video.

You can then edit the reels video or even share it with others via third-party apps.

If you know about any other method to Download Instagram Reels Video, that you’d like to suggest to us, you can write it in the comments.