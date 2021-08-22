Godfather Title Poster: Get Ready for Never Seen Before Avatar of Chiranjeevi

Advertisement

Kick-starting the festivities of Chiranjeevi’s Birthday, The makers unveiled #Chiru153’s title and Godfather is the title locked for Mohan Raja’s directorial, and it’s an apt one for a Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer film, as it sounds authoritative. The Godfather Title Poster doesn’t disclose Chiranjeevi’s complete look, but the back pose as silhouette image is enough for fans to celebrate the occasion.

Godfather Title Poster:

Konidela Pro Company, revealing the Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather first look poster and wrote, “Presenting the Supreme Reveal of Megastar @KChiruTweets in a never seen before avatar as #GodFather”. Yes, this is indeed a never seen before avatar of the megastar.

The Godfather film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The Godfather flick is jointly produced by Ram Charan and N V Prasad under the banner of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. S Thaman will be scoring the music for the film and the camera is handled by Nirav Shah.