Megastar Chiranjeevi Set up Oxygen Banks for COVID-19 Patients in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States

Amid a medical oxygen shortage for COVID-19 patients in the Telugu states, Tollywood Actor Megastar Chiranjeevi Set up Oxygen Banks for COVID-19 Patients with the help of his son Ram Charan Tej in Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States. The oxygen banks set up in Anantapur and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh were made available to the public on May 26, Wednesday.

A week ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi had announced that he would be setting up oxygen banks for public use. The information was made official through the Twitter handle of Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT). It was also announced that starting from Thursday, oxygen banks in Telangana’s Khammam, Karimnagar, and five districts as well would begin operations.

Covid-19 Patients or their family members can reach Chiranjeevi’s Oxygen Bank central office through these numbers: 988889 5678 and 988889 6789. Upon providing details such as COVID-19 report, oxygen and saturation levels, doctor prescription, and their location, medical oxygen would be provided to them free of cost.

