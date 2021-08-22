Rakhi With Bholaa Shankar; Keerthy Suresh Ties Rakhi to Chiranjeevi

It will be a treat for our eyes to see Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh as brother and sister on screen.

Rakhi With Bholaa Shankar: It’s official now that, Actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Bholaa Shankar Movie to be directed by Meher Ramesh. The makers made the news official through a small glimpse video that shows Keerthy Suresh tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother Chiranjeevi who hugs her affectionately. This hints at the kind of rapport they are going to share in the movie. Swara Sagar has scored fascinating background music for the video.

The title and motion poster of Bholla Shankar got a terrific response. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara on Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar Movie will hit the screens in 2022.