Acharya First Look: Ram Charan As Siddha Looks Breathtaking As He Accompanies His Comrade Chiranjeevi

Unveiling the massive poster of Ram Charan as Siddha from Acharya featuring Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi, the latest tweet of one of the makers of the film, Konidela Productions read, “Camaraderie of Comrades Wishing our Mighty #Siddha a very Happy Birthday.” Let us tell you that the astounding first look has been released on the occasion of Ram Charan‘s 36th birthday.

Well, in the poster, the Mega Power Star Ram Charan as Siddha looks breathtaking as ever as he accompanies his comrade Megastar Chiranjeevi, apparently for a mission. The duo can be seen donning black uniforms as they walk in while holding a gun in complete style. Fans, who have been seeing the actor in a bearded look for a while are completely impressed with his new style and are eagerly waiting to witness the duo on the big screen yet again.

Acharya Movie Jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment, Acharya will have Pooja Hegde playing Ram Charan’s love interest. South diva Kajal Aggarwal, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani, and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the film.

