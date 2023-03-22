Bhola Shankar Release Date is Locked

Bholaa Shankar movie release in theatres on 11th August, 2023. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles and Directed by Meher Ramesh and Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie, Bholaa Shankar, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this movie, which is said to be a big-budget entertainer. The makers dropped the Ugadi 2023 festive special poster and locked the Bhola Shankar Release Date of this most-awaited family entertainer.

Advertisement

Bhola Shankar Release Date Announced:

Along with sharing the Bhola Shankar release date poster, AK Entertainments wrote; This Telugu NEW YEAR Begins in Advance with a MEGA upDATE 😎 Mega🌟@KChiruTweets #BholaaShankar 🔱 Releasing WorldWide In Theatres on AUG 11th 2023 ❤️‍🔥#HappyUgadi @MeherRamesh @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @iamSushanth @AKentsOfficial @adityamusic

All three lead actors Megastar Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannah Bhatia are seen in traditional avatars in the Bhola Shankar release date poster with all smiles and will hit the theaters on 11th August 2023.

Bholaa Shankar is an action-drama movie that is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie Vedhalam. The movie revolves around the life of a taxi driver who turns into a vigilante to save his family from a dangerous gangster. The Bholaa Shankar movie is shot in various locations across India, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam.

The pre-release buzz of Bholaa Shankar is huge, with fans eagerly waiting for the movie’s release. The Bholaa Shankar teaser and trailer have received a massive response from the audience, generating millions of views on social media platforms. Fans are expecting Bholaa Shankar to break box office records. The Bholaa Shankar movie is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.