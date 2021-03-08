Redmi note 10 pro max unboxing and first impressions

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand launched the Redmi Note 10 series, the company’s latest mid-range smartphones in India last week. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the top-end phone in the series that packs a 108MP Samsung HM2 main camera, is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC and features a 120Hz AMOLED Display. Here we have the unboxing and the first impressions of the phone.

Box Contents

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 128GB in Dark Night colour

33W charger (5V-3A/9V-2A/9V-3A/12V-1.5A/12V-2.25A/20V-1.32A/11V-3A)

USB Type C Cable

SIM Ejector tool

Clear protective Case

Screen protector (Pre-installed)

User guide

The phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, but it doesn’t have an Adaptive sync variable refresh rate like the Mi 10i or the Mi 10T series, so it can only switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. It has up to 1200 nits brightness, so the sunlight legibility is good even in bright outdoors. The screen has corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The tiny 2.96mm punch-hole houses a 16MP camera. On the top edge there is a loudspeaker grill that also doubles up as a speaker. Since the phone has always-on display, it doesn’t have notification LED. Powered by Snapdragon 732G, the phone has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12, but the company has promised MIUI 12.5 update will be available soon. The phone offers a smooth user experience and doesn’t have any lags.

The volume rockers and the power button that integrates the fingerprint sensor are present on the right side of the phone. There are also some gesture features in the power button that lets you double tap to perform actions or take a screenshot. On the top there is a 3.5mm audio jack, vent for speaker, secondary microphone and an infrared sensor. The loudspeaker grill, primary microphone and USB Type-C port are present on the bottom. The dual SIM slot and microSD slot is present on the left side. Since the phone has a plastic frame you don’t see any antenna cutouts.

Similar to the predecessor, the company has offered dedicated dual SIM and a microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the first phone in the price rage to feature the 108MP Samsung HM2 1/1.52″ sensor with 0.7μm pixel size. It offers faster and more effective phase detecting autofocus solution and nine-pixel binning technology to capture rich detail, even in low-light conditions. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel telemacro camera for 2x zoomed macros and a 2-meapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

There are six standalone Long exposure modes that includes Moving crowd, Star trails and more. Photo Clone feature captures four of you in a single shot. It has Timed burst feature, photo filter, Portrait cinematic effects and more. Video Clone captures “two selves” in one video, while Dual Video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously. There is also a Time-lapse selfie video feature.

Check out some camera samples.

We have the Dark Night colour with a glossy finish, but the phone also comes in Vintage Bronze and Glacial Blue colours that have a frosted glass back, so it doesn’t attract fingerprints. The phone packs a 5020mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. Even though the phone has a huge battery, the weight of the phone is 192 grams, which is 17 grams lighter than the predecessor that has the same battery.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version and goes up to Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com as well as Mi Home store starting from March 18th.



