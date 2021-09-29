Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 with Water-Resistant Body Launched at ₹1999

Advertisement

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 launched in India has ultra-precise self-sharpening blades, comes with 40 length settings, is waterproof with IPX7 ratings, and offers 90 minutes of usage on a single charge. However, this comes with a new LED battery display and the travel lock display priced for Rs. 1999. Customers will be able to purchase the device online from Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 Specifications:

USB Type-C charging:

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 gets universal Type-C charging, unlike conventional USB charging. This will allow users to charge their devices at much faster speeds. The trimmer can be used with and without the cord. The company claims that the product gets 12 minutes of cordless runtime with just 5 minutes of charging.

Length settings:

Almost every trimmer sold in the market gets various length settings and most of them claim to get 0.5mm precision. Xiaomi is no less behind, their trimmer is also claimed to have 0.5mm precision although the product beats the other brands when it comes to length settings. It gets 40 length settings which are quite rare in the price bracket it falls in.

Battery Percentage indicator:

The first thing that anyone will notice in the new Xiaomi trimmer is the display placed on the handle. This screen displays the remaining battery percentage. Most of the trimmers in this range only feature a small LED light as a battery indicator.

IPX7 Rating:

While almost every trimmer gets detachable heads that can be cleaned, only a few in the price range get a fully washable body. The new Xiaomi trimmer not only gets a detachable blade but its body is also IPX7 water-resistant.

Travel Lock:

The device gets a unique Travel Lock feature that saves battery while traveling. To enable the travel lock, users can press and hold the power button for 3 seconds until the LED display indicates the Travel lock symbol.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 Features:

Rounded stainless steel blades for skin-friendly performance, Advanced self-sharpening

6000 oscillations per min delivering accurate cuts and even shape

Non-scratching teeth offer more comfort

2 beard combs

Range of length settings: 0.5 up to 10 mm and 10.5mm to 20mm; Cutter width: 30 mm, Rotary dial

Compact matte black design with perfect ergonomics for a sturdy grip allows you to reach tough spots effortlessly.

The travel lock function keeps the trimmer from switching on unintentionally

LED screen battery display to exactly show how much charge is left on the trimmer

Waterproof (IPX7), can withstand submersion in water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, making it fully washable.

USB Type-C port

2 hours of charging offers up to 90 minutes of usage, 12min use on a 5min charge can be used with a cord as well.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 Price in India and Availability:

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is priced at Rs. 1999, but it will be available at an offer price of Rs. 1799 when it goes on sale online via Amazon.in, mi.com and Mi Home stores from October 2nd.