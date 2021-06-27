Xiaomi mi tv webcam with support for making 1080p video calls launched in india

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam was launched in India to let people communicate virtually with their loved ones directly from their smart TVs. The new offering captures full-HD (1080p) videos at 25fps. The Xiaomi Mi TV webcam also comes with a 71-degree field of view and includes dual far-field microphones. It also has a USB interface that allows connectivity with not just Mi TV and Redmi TV models but also a range of other Android TV-based smart TVs, along with Windows and macOS computers.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam Specifications, features

The Xiaomi MiTV Webcam enables 1080p video calls via Google Duo App. The Webcam also comes with dual stereo microphones that are capable of capturing audio from a distance of up to four meters. Further, there is a 3D image noise reduction algorithm that is touted to help reduce picture grain. To offer some privacy, the Mi TV Webcam comes with a physical shutter that can be slipped over the lens with a swipe when the camera is not in use. There is also a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device is also said to be compatible with desktops running on at least Windows 7.

How do you set up the Mi TV Webcam?

Place the Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam on your Android TV and adjust the magnetic base according to your convenience-Connect the camera using the provided USB cable in the box-Start using the camera with the Google Duo app.

How to make video calls with Mi TV Webcam using Google Duo App:

Connect the Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam to your smart TV

Install the Google Duo app from the Google Play Store

Login to your Google account allows Google Duo to access your contacts, camera, and microphone

Subject to availability on Google Play Store on Android TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam Price in India:

The Xiaomi Mi TV Webcam price in India available at Rs. 1,999 and it will be available for purchase through online Mi.com as well as Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting June 28.