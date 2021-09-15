Xiaomi smart glasses display in front of your eyes

Advertisement

Global technology leader, Xiaomi announced Xiaomi Smart Glasses – a brand new smart wearable device that is capable of combining imaging systems and sensors into a subtle, ordinary glasses design through MicroLED optical waveguide technology. Weighing a mere 51g, Xiaomi Smart Glasses is able to display notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, messages and translate text right before your eyes. Xiaomi Smart Glasses are an engineer’s look into an advanced future.

Highlights of technology used in Xiaomi Smart Glasses:

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Display chip in the glasses are just 2.4mm x 2.02mm with individual pixels sized at 4μm and fit perfectly within the frame of the glasses.

Integrates a total of 497 components including miniature sensors and communication modules offering independent operating capability.

In addition to basic notification, call display, etc., it can also independently complete functions such as navigation, taking photos, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations.

Uses XiaoAi AI Assistant to show key notification”, “phone call”, “navigation”, and “photo translation”

Uses dual beamforming microphones and speakers for phone calls and transcribing audio into text with translations in real-time

Can present roads and maps in front of you in real-time so that you can keep your eyes on the road safely and conveniently.

5MP camera on the front can also take photos and translate text into photos. An indicator light next to the camera will illuminate when the camera is in use to indicate that photos are being taken.

Powered by a quad-core ARM processor, has a battery, touchpad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, and runs the Android operating system.