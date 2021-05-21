Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh (18W) open sale in India

The Mi Boost Pro power bank has four LED charge indicators as well as a button on the side, similar to the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank model. It also has a lower power mode to charge accessories like Mi Band and headsets. The Mi company says that you are not allowed to carry the power bank in flights since 20000mAh is the maximum capacity allowed.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh Specifications:

30000mAh, 3.7V, 111Wh battery

2 x USB Type-A Output – 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A

USB Type-C Output– 5V-3A / 9V-1A / 12V-1.5A

USB Type-C Input – 5V-3A / 9V-2.6A

Micro USB Input – 5V-2A / 9V-2A

16 layers of protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, intelligent temperature control, and more

Dimensions: 154.5×72.3×28.3mm

Charging time: 7.5 hours (24W PD charger); 10 hours (18W charger).

More Power, More Output and Advance 16-Layer Circuit Protection. #30000mAh Max Power. Sale starts tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl, @Flipkart and Mi Home. pic.twitter.com/dRHmqbHkDg — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 20, 2021

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank Price in India:

The Mi 30000mAh Boost Pro Power Bank is the price at Rs.2299 compared to the crowdfunding price of Rs. 1999 and is available from Flipkart and mi.com online as well as Mi Home Stores and other partnered retail outlets.