HomeTechnologyMi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh (18W) open sale in India
TechnologyNews

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh (18W) open sale in India

Buy Mi Boost Pro Power Bank With 30,000mAh Capacity open sale Online in India for Rs. 2299 via Mi.com and Flipkart.

By Theprimetalks

-

Mi boost pro power bank 30000mah open sale in india

The Xiaomi Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh (18w) capacity has come out of crowdfunding and goes open sale in India via mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi Mi Boost Pro Power Bank was announced in March and was up for crowdfunding for a price of Rs. 1,999. At the time of the announcement, Xiaomi had said that the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank will launch in the Indian market at Rs. 3,499. However, Xiaomi company has made it available at reduced prices. Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh features three ports — two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C.

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh

The Mi Boost Pro power bank has four LED charge indicators as well as a button on the side, similar to the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank model. It also has a lower power mode to charge accessories like Mi Band and headsets. The Mi company says that you are not allowed to carry the power bank in flights since 20000mAh is the maximum capacity allowed.

Mi boost pro power bank 30000mah open sale in india

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh Specifications:

  • 30000mAh, 3.7V, 111Wh battery
  • 2 x USB Type-A Output –  5V-2.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A
  • USB Type-C Output– 5V-3A / 9V-1A / 12V-1.5A
  • USB Type-C Input – 5V-3A / 9V-2.6A
  • Micro USB Input – 5V-2A / 9V-2A
  • 16 layers of protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, intelligent temperature control, and more
  • Dimensions: 154.5×72.3×28.3mm
  • Charging time: 7.5 hours (24W PD charger); 10 hours (18W charger).

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank Open Sale:

Mi Boost Pro Power Bank Price in India:

The Mi 30000mAh Boost Pro Power Bank is the price at Rs.2299 compared to the crowdfunding price of Rs. 1999 and is available from Flipkart and mi.com online as well as Mi Home Stores and other partnered retail outlets.

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News

Load more
Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved. Powered By Southcolors