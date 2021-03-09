Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 launched in India at Rs 9999

The phones run Android 11 with proprietary ThinkShield for Mobile technology that provides four layers of enhanced protection to users in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats. These feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 ratings for water resistance, and the Moto G30 packs a 5000mAh battery, while the Moto G10 Power packs a 6000mAh battery. Checkout Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 Specifications Below:

Moto G10 Power Specifications:

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) Mobile Platform with 600MHz Adreno 610

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dimensions: 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.89mm; Weight: 220g

Water-resistant (IP52)

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 20W 20W TurboPower charging

Moto G30 Specifications:

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, 8MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

3.5mm audio jack, Google Assistant button, Bottom-ported speaker

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dimensions:165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm; Weight: 197g

Water-resistant (IP52)

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging

The Moto G10 Power comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colors, is priced at Rs. 9999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from March 16th. The Moto G30 comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colors, is priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from March 17th.