Moto g10 power unboxing and first impressions

Motorola today has launched the Moto G10 Power along with the G30, making this is the company’s seond phone to pack a 6000mAh battery after the G9 Power which was launched a few months. It is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC with 4GB of RAM and has 48MP quad rear cameras, all for a price of Rs. 9999.

Box Contents

Moto G10 Power 4GB + 64GB in Breeze Blue colour

USB Type-C cable

20W Charging adapter

SIM ejector tool

Warranty card and user manual

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen that is bright. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform with support for 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a 8MP front camera inside the water-drop style notch. The phone also has the usual set of proximity and ambient light sensors, and it doesn’t miss out on the gyroscope.

It runs stock Android 11 which provides near-stock Android experience with an ad-free, bloatware-free experience. Motorola says that the phone has ThinkShield for mobile, a proprietary technology giving four-layers of security.

The right side has a dedicated Google Assistant key, Volume rockers, and a power/lock button, while the left has just the Hybrid SIM slot. On top, we have 3.5mm audio jack and bottom part of the phone there is a primary microphone, USB Type-C port and the speaker grill.

Instead of dedicated SIM slots, this comes with a Hybrid SIM slot that accepts two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM and a microSD card that accepts cards up to 1TB.

The fingerprint sensor is present on the back with the Motorola logo embedded in it. The phone has 48MP Quad camera setup with Samsung GM1 sensor, quad pixel technology, night vision mode and more. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It has Spot color, Night vision, Cinemagraph, Pro mode more features. Check out some camera samples below.

The back of the phone has tiny patterns that offers a good grip. Since the back has a smooth matte finish, it has doesn’t attract fingerprints. The phone also comes in Breeze Blue colour. Since it packs a huge 6000mAh battery, the phone weighs 220 grams and is 9.89mm thick. It supports 20W turbo charging. Regarding the connectivity, the phone has Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Priced at Rs. 9999, the Moto G10 Power will be available from Flipkart starting from March 16th.



