Moto g30 unboxing and first impressions

Motorola is on a roll, and this time the company has launched the Moto G30, which is the first phone in the price range to pack a 90Hz refresh rate HD+ screen. It has a 5000mAh battery, is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC and 64MP quad rear cameras.

Box Contents

Moto G30 4GB + 64GB in Dark Pearl colour

Clear protective case

USB Type-C cable

20W Charging adapter

SIM ejector tool

Warranty card and user manual

The front side is occupied by a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen that is bright and has 90Hz refresh rate, which you can set it to auto or force 90Hz always which the company says will consume more battery. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform with support for 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

There is a 13MP front camera inside the water-drop style notch. The phone also has the usual set of proximity and ambient light sensors, and it doesn’t miss out on the gyroscope. It runs stock Android 11 which provides near-stock Android experience with an ad-free, bloatware-free experience as well as new Android 11 like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls, Categorized Notifications and more. Motorola says that the phone has ThinkShield for mobile, a proprietary technology giving four-layers of security.

The right side has a dedicated Google Assistant key, Volume rockers, and a power/lock button, while the left has just the Hybrid SIM slot. Under the device, we have a primary microphone, USB Type-C port. On top, we have 3.5mm audio jack and the secondary microphone.

Instead of dedicated SIM slots, this comes with a Hybrid SIM slot that accepts two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM and a microSD card that accepts cards up to 1TB.

The fingerprint sensor is present on the back with the Motorola logo embedded in it. The phone has 64 MP Quad camera setup with quad pixel technology, night vision mode and more. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Check out some camera samples below.

The plastic back has a smooth finish that doesn’t attract fingerprints. The phone also comes in Pastel Sky colour, in addition to Dark Pearl that we have. It has IP52 ratings for dust and water resistance. The build quality of the phone is decent for the price. In addition to 4G LTE with 2X2 MIMO and dual-band Wi-Fi, it also has NFC support. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

The Moto G30 is priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available from Flipkart starting from March 17th.



