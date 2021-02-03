Most Eligible Bachelor Release Date Locked on June 19, 2021

Finally, after several delays and postponements, Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor Release Date Locked and will hit the theaters on 19th June 2021 worldwide, the news was unveiled through the Most Eligible Bachelor Release Date poster featuring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, the adorable duo looking into each other while relaxing on the carpet.

While Sharing Most Eligible Bachelor Release Date Poster on Twitter, Akhil Akkineni Wrote: We will make the wait worth it Hugging face, A whole lot of entertainment coming your way. See you in the theatres on June 19th.

While actress Pooja Hegde is playing a stand-up comedian in Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni will be seen as an NRI who returns to India in pursuit of his partner. The Most Eligible Bachelor film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after seven years and Bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA 2 Pictures, the music of MEB is composed by Gopi Sunder and the cinematography is handled by Pradeesh Varma.