The Indian Actress Pooja Hegde in black leotard with messy hair and minimal makeup ensured that she created ripples on social media and stormed the whole Internet. She also had a neckpiece as her only accessory and was flaunting her dusky thighs. Tanya Ghavri has styled Pooja Hegde for this most recent hot photoshoot and we are sure Pooja Hegde has caused swells on several social media platforms.

Pooja Hegde‘s full-sleeve black leotard top photos have set the fires burning and we came to know the photoshoot clicks were done by the famous celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani. Pooja Hegde’s minimal makeup effects were done by Kajol Mulani and everything was too perfect for pooja hedge and the subtleness made her flawless in this shoot.

Photoshoot of Pooja Hegde in Black Leotard: