Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Review: Most Eligible Bachelor is a light-hearted Rom-Com that deals with Marriage Life and its Expectations on the current generation and what makes a person "Eligible' for Marriage?

Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic entertainer starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles has directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. Most Eligible Bachelor Full Movie Released in theatres across the globe on Vijayadashami (15-10-2021) and is getting positive reviews from several quarters. Here Check out Most Eligible Bachelor Review and Rating, Hit or Flop Talk.

Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Story:

The Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Story about Harsha (Akhil Akkineni) is a well-settled software employee in the US and He comes back to India in search of a bride and his parents (Jaya Prakash and Aamani) arrange various proposals for him. Harsha goes on with his ‘Pellichupulu’ process, he comes across the picture of Vibha (Pooja Hegde) whom his parents reject as their horoscopes do not match.

But Harsha falls for Vibha (Pooja Hegde), a stand-up comedian who has a very practical mindset character named after her father Subbu (Murali Sharma) has her own set of thoughts which others think rebellious and that completely different from Harsha’s line of thinking. The rest of the Most Eligible Bachelor Movie story is about how Harsha changes his ideologies and wins Vibha’s heart.

Most Eligible Bachelor Review:

Director Bommarillu Bhaskar who made a comeback to Tollywood is already known for dealing with strong yet sensitive emotions. This time Bommarillu Bhaskar came with a simple story and he tried to include youthful elements to attract viewers. To some extent, he emerged successful with humor in the first half. But his screenplay and direction lost way in the second half, as he turned preachy with no real solution though climax scenes are loaded with emotions.

Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Verdict:

Overall, Most Eligible Bachelor is a light-hearted Rom-Com that deals with Marriage Life and its Expectations on the current generation and what makes a person “Eligible’ for Marriage? and also states that ‘Romance is not $ex, it is the Expression of Love”. It is a decent one-time watch for the festive occasion if the expectations are under check.

Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Rating: 3/5.