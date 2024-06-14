Advertisement

Everyone loves tasty food. In this modern world, most people prefer outside food like street food, fast food, and junk food. Chats, masala, pizza, cheese, etc are used more in daily food routines. However, these may look like tasty food but these causes serious digestive disorders. Almost 65-70% of people in India are facing digestive issues. These issues include indigestion, bloating, flatulence, constipation, acid reflux, etc.

These issues may look normal at first but lead to severe illness. So avoiding street food is better than anything to eliminate these issues. But our fast-going lives don’t allow us to cook food at home. But we can follow some of the ayurvedic medicines available in the market which aids digestive care. If you’ve ever craved a tangy, spicy, and utterly delightful treat that also helps your digestion, you’ve probably reached for Hajmola. Let’s dive deep into its benefits, and why it holds a special place in our hearts (and stomachs).

What are the Benefits of Hajmola?

‘Hajmola: Jab Bhi Man Bola Pop a Hajmola’ is one of the best ayurvedic medicines available in the digestive care market. Let’s see what ingredients are there in Hajmola and discuss how they help in digestion. All the ingredients are anti-spasmodic means of relaxing gut muscles to reduce stomach cramps.

What are the Ingredients of Hajmola?

Sunthi Satva – Ginger

Krishnalavana – Black Salt

Jeeraka – Cumin Seeds

Kalimirch – Black Pepper

1. Sunthi Satva:

It is also named as ‘dry ginger’, ‘shonti’, ‘sunthi’ etc. It has anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. It soothes gut muscles and reduces cramps. It’s best used for long-term digestive issues. It has fiber, iron, sodium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, fatty acids etc. It is not only used in digestive care but also for phlegm in the throat due to infection. It reduces ‘vatha’ dosha effectively.

How to use:

It’s best to take 1-2 teaspoons of buttermilk. You can mix 1-2 teaspoons with warm water and consume it.

Pregnant women should not consume it without a doctor’s consultation.

2. Krishnalavana:

It’s also called ‘black salt’. It’s not completely black but a somewhat pinkish shade. It has sodium chloride, sulphate, manganese, ferric acids, etc. It is best suitable for weight management. It completely dissolves in lipids and enzymes. So it acts as a laxative and reduces constipation. It has other benefits like improving bone strength and reducing cramps.

How to use:

Just take a pinch of Black Salt in a glass of water and consume it every day.

Add some Black Salt to Mustard oil and massage over muscles to reduce pain.

3. Jeeraka:

It’s normally called ‘cumin seeds’ or ‘jeera’. We daily use it in our food preparation and it’s readily available in most homes. It’s full of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It increases the production of gut enzymes which helps in digestion and reduces gas, and bloating. It increases insulin sensitivity and helps in weight management. It is also beneficial for heart health and diabetes management.

How to use:

Take one spoon of Jeera and chew it properly.

You can also boil some water by adding some Jeera to it and after 5 min drink the water.

4. Kalimirch:

It’s also named ‘black pepper’. It’s called ‘Black Gold’ because of its benefits. It has iron, pottasium, megnisium, C, K vitamins and fibre. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, antioxidant, and anti-bacterial properties. It has a chemical called ‘Piperine’. This increases insulin sensitivity and helps in diabetic management. This increases the solubility power of minerals in the body.

It increases the production of gastric enzymes and reduces bloating and constipation. It increases good bacteria in the gut and reduces food cravings. It has been scientifically proven that Piperine successfully kills cancer cells in certain types of cancers like breast cancer, prostate cancer, etc. It reduces Arthritis and asthma. It’s best used for reducing sore throat and phlegm in Bronchitis.

How to use:

Use it as powder and sprinkle it on food items, fruits, etc.

Best used in South Indian food like ‘Rasam’.

It’s also can be used in vegetable soups.

How Many Hajmola Tablets Per Day?

Hajmola has all of these top digestive ingredients in the form of chewable tablets. Hajmola is available as sachets or bottles of 100 tablets each. Consume daily 2 tablets after a meal 2 times a day. This helps in faster digestion and prevents post-meal sluggishness. Flavor Profile: It’s also available in different flavors like Regular, Pudina, Imli, Limecola, Chatcola, and Anardana. Out of these Imli and Chatcola are much tasty.

Conclusion

Hajmola stands out not just as a digestive aid but as a flavorful treat that has woven itself into the cultural fabric of many communities. Its unique blend of natural ingredients and delightful taste make it a favorite among people of all ages. Whether you’re looking for a way to ease digestion or simply want a tangy snack, Hajmola is an excellent choice. Incorporating it into your daily routine can bring both joy and health benefits to your life.