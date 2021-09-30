Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer; New Age Rom-Com Marriage Drama

Advertisement

Here comes the much-awaited Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, which gives a glimpse of the tale of romance, love, and romance with Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the central roles. Akkineni Akhil is seen as a ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ who is in search of his ideal life partner. In the process, he meets several women with different mindsets. He then comes across Pooja Hegde who has a contrasting idea of marriage and life partner.

We also see Eesha Rebba and Jathi Ratnalu girl Faria Abdullah in the trailer. They are seen as the girls who take part in ‘Pelli choopulu’ with Akhil Akkineni. Director Bommarillu Bhaskar is known for sensible love dramas and he is treading a familiar territory with Most Eligible Bachelor now. The Most Eligible Bachelor trailer starts off on a light-hearted note as we are served romance, love And then there is the tale of heartbreak.

Watch Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer

The Most Eligible Bachelor arrives in theaters on the 15th of October 2021, marking the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The Most Eligible Bachelor film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, whereas Allu Aravind presents it on Geetha Arts.