Akhil Akkineni Loading, Get Ready For A Wild Ride of ‘AGENT’

Akhil Akkineni Loading for a complete makeover to play the role of an Agent. Director Surender Reddy who is known for presenting his heroes in a stylish avatar will be showing Akhil Akkineni in a dashing avatar.

Surender Reddy shared a picture of Akhil Akkineni working out in the gym. “This is just the beginning…Meeku mundu mundu undi pandaga!! @AkhilAkkineni8 @AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VamsiVakkantham @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl”.

Akkineni Akhil looks manly in the picture where he can be seen flaunting his back muscles. We can also observe a tattoo of a goat on his back. “Agent loading, are you ready for a wild ride,” announces the makers. S Thaman scores music for the Agent film bankrolled under AK Entertainments. A debutante Sakshi Vaidya is paired opposite Akhil Akkineni in the film.