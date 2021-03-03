Lionsgate India announced its first theatrical release of 2021, ‘Chaos Walking’ starring Tom Holland

Home News Lionsgate India announced its first theatrical release of 2021, 'Chaos Walking' starring...
Lionsgate, a global content leader today announced the release of its first movie of the year 2021, ‘Chaos Walking’ in theatres in India. Directed by Doug Liman, the film is based on a sci-fi trilogy novel Chaos Walking by Patrick Ness adaption of its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go published in 2008.

The story is about a dystopian world where there are no women, and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, and Nick Jonas, Chaos Walking is slated to go on flooron4th March 2021 withCinepolis India & Pen Marudhar.

In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared, and the men are afflicted by “The Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

On the film being the first to release in theatres this year, Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate says “We are thrilled to announce and take our first film to the theatre after a long wait. There is nothing better than watching a sci-fi action-adventure movie on a big screen. We have taken all precautionary measures for screening Chaos Walking our first theatrical release of the year 2021 with Cinepolis India and Pen Marudhar.”

