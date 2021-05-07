Mothers Day Special Movies: If you are amongst the people who want to do something special for your mom on this Mother’s Day, think no further and give her something that she will cherish forever. This year, give her the gift of time and plan a movie marathon for her, from the comfort of your home. Whether she’s is in the mood for a comedy-drama or thriller, Lionsgate Play has got her covered. 2021 Mothers Day Special Movies to Watch on Lionsgate Play. You can download Lionsgate Play on Google Play Store, Apple app store, and Amazon Firestick.

Motherland starring Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, Philippa Dune, this sitcom follows a group of less-than-perfect parents who reveal the comic and crazy sides of middle-class motherhood as they navigate the trials and traumas of unromanticized parenting, where chaos and hyper-competition reign supreme as they struggle to keep up and stay the course.

Bad Moms starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. Amy (Mila Kunis) has a seemingly perfect life, a great marriage, over-achieving kids, a beautiful home, and a career. However, she's overworked, over-committed, and exhausted to the point that she's about to snap. Fed up, she joins forces with two other over-stressed moms on a quest to liberate themselves from conventional responsibilities – going on a wild, un-mom-like binge of long overdue freedom, fun, and self-indulgence – putting them on a collision course with PTA Queen Bee Gwendolyn and her clique of devoted perfect moms.

A Bad Moms Christmas a sequel of the Bad Moms starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn is a story that revolves around the trio when their mother unexpectedly comes by for Christmas. Hosting and entertaining their own mothers while also creating a perfect holiday becomes a challenge. To know how they created the perfect holiday season.

Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, and Mandy Patinkin. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the film is based on the New York Times bestseller, this movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

