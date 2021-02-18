Home Entertainment Lionsgate Play brings psychological thriller 'Antebellum' direct to digital in India
EntertainmentNews

Lionsgate Play brings psychological thriller ‘Antebellum’ direct to digital in India

Lionsgate Play announced the release date of the much-awaited movie Antebellum on 19th February 2021.

By Theprimetalks

-

Lionsgate Play brings psychological thriller 'Antebellum' direct to digital in India

Having a stellar month with multiple shows and movies exclusively releasing on the platform, Lionsgate Play has now announced the release, of the much-awaited movie Antebellum on 19th February 2021. Antebellum Starring Janelle Monroe, the movie is a psychological thriller that will leave you reasoning. Direct to digital, making it the biggest premiere of the month for Lionsgate Play in India.

Antebellum is Directed by the writer-director duo, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Switching between two different era Janelle Monae plays the lead role asEden, a slave in the southern plantation in Louisiana, and Veronica Henley, a renowned sociologist in present times.

The Antebellum movie follows Veronica as she commences her book tour finding it difficult to leave her husband and daughter behind. The story weaves between the past and present, so isVeronica’s experience a thrilling betwixt nightmare and reality. As strange events start happening, she must uncover this mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Antebellum is a sure-shot bone-chilling experience.

So if you’re hanging out with friends this weekend and you struggle to select a movie, we’d suggest Antebellum be the one you watch! Exclusively streaming on Lionsgate Play. Download Lionsgate Play on Google Play Store, Apple app store, and Amazon Firestick.

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Lionsgate Play now available through Apple TV channels in India

Theprimetalks - 0
Lionsgate Play, the recently launched streaming entertainment service, announces it is now available to customers in India through Apple TV channels on the Apple...
Read more
Entertainment

Lionsgate Play to release historical-war drama ‘Midway’ on 5th February

Theprimetalks - 0
Midway is set to hit the screens on the 5th of February 2021, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Directed by Roland Emmerich, Midway is an...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.