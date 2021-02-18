Lionsgate Play brings psychological thriller ‘Antebellum’ direct to digital in India

Having a stellar month with multiple shows and movies exclusively releasing on the platform, Lionsgate Play has now announced the release, of the much-awaited movie Antebellum on 19th February 2021. Antebellum Starring Janelle Monroe, the movie is a psychological thriller that will leave you reasoning. Direct to digital, making it the biggest premiere of the month for Lionsgate Play in India.

Antebellum is Directed by the writer-director duo, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Switching between two different era Janelle Monae plays the lead role asEden, a slave in the southern plantation in Louisiana, and Veronica Henley, a renowned sociologist in present times.

The Antebellum movie follows Veronica as she commences her book tour finding it difficult to leave her husband and daughter behind. The story weaves between the past and present, so isVeronica’s experience a thrilling betwixt nightmare and reality. As strange events start happening, she must uncover this mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Antebellum is a sure-shot bone-chilling experience.

So if you're hanging out with friends this weekend and you struggle to select a movie, we'd suggest Antebellum be the one you watch! Exclusively streaming on Lionsgate Play.