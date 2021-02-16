Lionsgate Play now available through Apple TV channels in India

Lionsgate Play, the recently launched streaming entertainment service, announces it is now available to customers in India through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Lionsgate Play launched its streaming service in December last year, offering bespoke premium Hollywood content for its Indian consumers. With a philosophy focused on featuring the best from the world, Lionsgate Play has an extensive library with highly curated and best-in-class content from global giants like BBC, Lionsgate, ITV, and Endeavour. Their content is edgy, thrilling, sensational, and urban.

Lionsgate Play also has localized its content in India in various regional languages and further will be introducing Indian originals and local language movies in the coming months. Lionsgate Play’s offering includes award-winning titles like Normal People, The Goes Wrong Show, Midway, Love Life, Manhunt, John Wick 3, Knives Out, Primal, Bombshell, and Rambo, to name a few.

Subscribers to Lionsgate Play through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows and movies on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Amit Dhanuka, Executive Vice President, Lionsgate, said, “Apple enjoys unprecedented consumer loyalty and their strong foothold especially amongst premium consumers will help us expand our premium service to all their users. We are proud to offer customers curated compelling and quality content on Lionsgate Play through Apple TV channels in India.”

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and will launch on Chromecast with Google TV early this year. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering original shows, movies, and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies to buy or rent.