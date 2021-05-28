Watch In The Name Of God Teaser starring actors Priyadarshi and Nandini Rai in lead roles. Directed by Vidya Saagar, ‘In The Name of God’ is produced by ‘Basha’ director Suresh Krishna, PriyaDarshi is portrayed as a lustful man, and probably for the first time, he is doing an A-rated role.

In The Name of God Teaser begins with the romance of PriyaDarshi and Nandini Rai on the backdrop of actor Jagapathi Babu’s voice who narrates the tale, how a squirrel is nabbed and killed.

Watch In The Name Of God Teaser

The teaser immediately shifts to a racy mode. Priyadarshi running, getting kicked and bashing occupy the visuals. Crime scenes flash every now and then and make the ING Teaser a thrilling one. In The Name Of God, web series will be streaming on Aha from June. The date is not locked yet.