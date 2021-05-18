In The Name of God [ING] First Look Poster: A crime thriller

In the Name of God Aha: The first Telugu OTT platform, Aha is going great With talk shows and movies, web series they are coming up with entertaining content, and now they are readying a new age crime thriller web series. It’s a crime thriller titled ‘I.N.G’ (In The Name of God) Starring Priyadarshi and Nandini Rai in lead roles. Aha believes it to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that would hook the viewers.
Comedian Priyadarshi will be seen in a never-before avatar and Director Suresh Krissna of Baasha fame is entering the digital space and is bankrolling the #InTheNameofGod (I.N.G) web series while Vidya Sagar is directing it. Aha Originals ING web series also has Posani Krishna Murali and Md Ali Baig as supporting characters.