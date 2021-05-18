In The Name of God [ING] First Look Poster: A crime thriller

In the Name of God Aha: The first Telugu OTT platform, Aha is going great With talk shows and movies, web series they are coming up with entertaining content, and now they are readying a new age crime thriller web series. It’s a crime thriller titled ‘I.N.G’ (In The Name of God) Starring Priyadarshi and Nandini Rai in lead roles. Aha believes it to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that would hook the viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoIN (@ahavideoin)

Comedian Priyadarshi will be seen in a never-before avatar and Director Suresh Krissna of Baasha fame is entering the digital space and is bankrolling the #InTheNameofGod (I.N.G) web series while Vidya Sagar is directing it. Aha Originals ING web series also has Posani Krishna Murali and Md Ali Baig as supporting characters.

In The Name of God First Look Poster: