Tharagathi Gadhi Daati Trailer: Breezy Teenage Romance

Advertisement

‘Tharagathi Gadhi Daati’ is an upcoming Telugu web series starring Harshith Reddy and Payal Radhu plays the lead roles to be premiered on Aha on August 20. Tharagathi Gadhi Daati Trailer is out and shows how a young boy falls in love with a fellow class girl. One can see the humour in their budding romance in the film. The boy’s father is likely to be the main character, who is impatient about his son’s lack of interest in studies.

Advertisement

Directed by Mallik Ram, the OTT original has music by Naren RK Siddharth. True to the title, the youthful rom-com is set in the backdrop of a classroom. A young boy falls in love with a fellow college girl. Their budding romance is narrated with a touch of humour, where the boy’s father is impatient about his son’s lack of interest in studies.

Watch Tharagathi Gadhi Daati Trailer:

Monish Bhupathiraju has cranked the camera, while editing is by Vinay. Darshan K Bikshu is the art director along with Anil Anand. Tharagathi Gadhi Daati Web Series is a remake of the TVF original ‘Flames’.