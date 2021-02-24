Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Talk: Alia Bhatt as the Queen of Kamathipura

On the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser has been released by the makers. It stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role and also has a special appearance by actor Ajay Devgn. Gangubai Kathiawadi – A story, based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi, is a film that celebrates the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Going by the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, we meet Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, who is independent, feisty, outspoken, and a strong individual. In her own words, she was, and will always be “the moon”. Alia Bhatt seems to have worked on her body language and dialect to portray the character of a madam of the brothel who originally came from the Kathiawad region of Gujarat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for whom the film is his tenth directorial, has paid attention to details. The background score in the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser catches attention and raises interest in the music of the film.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt‘s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Release in Theaters on July 30, 2020.