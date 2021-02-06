BJP led NDA government rule in the country was worse than the pre-Independence British rule, alleged CPI senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. The government’s approach towards the farmer’s protests against the Farm Laws was highly objectionable. It was said that the government studded iron nails on roads at Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border which were not seen on even Pakistan-India borders, he noted.

Sambasiva Rao addressed a gathering at a massive rasta-roko staged in response to a call given by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) at Raparthi Nagar here demanding to repeal Farm Laws that were introduced by the NDA government. The protest was participated by CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders while senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao extended his solidarity and took part in the protest.

Even as the Central government reportedly agreed to some amendments to the three Farm Laws the farming was not ready to accept it. The only recourse the Modi government has now was to repeal the Farm Laws unconditionally, he asserted. CPM leader P Sudharshan Rao noted that the Centre was avoiding a real discussion on the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Withdrawal of the Farm Laws was non-negotiable and the government could not suppress the farmers’ protest using police force. CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Rayala Chandrashekar and Congress leader Hanumantha Rao stated that the Narendra Modi government’s only objective of passing the Farm Laws was to benefit the private corporate forces but not the farming community.