Home News Narendra Modi Rule worse than the Pre-Independence British Rule: Kunamneni
NewsTelangana

Narendra Modi Rule worse than the Pre-Independence British Rule: Kunamneni

By Theprimetalks

-

Modi rule worse than the pre independence british rule: kunamneni

BJP led NDA government rule in the country was worse than the pre-Independence British rule, alleged CPI senior leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao. The government’s approach towards the farmer’s protests against the Farm Laws was highly objectionable. It was said that the government studded iron nails on roads at Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border which were not seen on even Pakistan-India borders, he noted.

Sambasiva Rao addressed a gathering at a massive rasta-roko staged in response to a call given by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) at Raparthi Nagar here demanding to repeal Farm Laws that were introduced by the NDA government. The protest was participated by CPI, CPM, CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders while senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao extended his solidarity and took part in the protest.

Even as the Central government reportedly agreed to some amendments to the three Farm Laws the farming was not ready to accept it. The only recourse the Modi government has now was to repeal the Farm Laws unconditionally, he asserted. CPM leader P Sudharshan Rao noted that the Centre was avoiding a real discussion on the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Withdrawal of the Farm Laws was non-negotiable and the government could not suppress the farmers’ protest using police force. CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Rayala Chandrashekar and Congress leader Hanumantha Rao stated that the Narendra Modi government’s only objective of passing the Farm Laws was to benefit the private corporate forces but not the farming community.

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Archaka Ratha Yatra begins from Yadadri

Theprimetalks - 0
Archaka Ratha Yatra of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedhya Devalaya Archakas Association began at Yadadri on Saturday amid chants of Veda mantras for the strengthening of...
Read more
News

T-Wallet to incorporate RuPay Card for safe and secure e-transactions

Theprimetalks - 0
The Telangana government’s digital payment app T-Wallet is all set to make e-payments to the next level by incorporating the RuPay card facility to...
Read more
News

Kalyanalaxmi A Role Model to the Country: Koppula Eshwar

Theprimetalks - 0
Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has said Telangana had become a role model for the country by implementing Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. The minister...
Read more
Education

TS PECET 2020 Final Phase Counselling from Feb 8

Theprimetalks - 0
TS PECET 2020 second and final phase counseling for admissions into BPEd and UG DPEd courses offered by various universities in the Telangana State...
Read more
News

Telangana Inter Board warns Private Junior Colleges not to link exam fee with Tuition fee

Theprimetalks - 0
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday directed all private junior colleges in the State not to link the examination fee with...
Read more
News

World Class Driving Institute Ready for Inauguration in Sircilla

Theprimetalks - 0
The dream project of local MLA and IT minister KT Rama Rao to set up a world-class institution to train people in driving various...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.