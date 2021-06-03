Gokea launched hyper logistics service for e commerce

The Hyderabad-based startup GoKea launched Hyper Logistics Service will promote deliveries for B2B and B2C customers across India. Technology at GoKea aims to solve deeper problems in the express logistics domain, across grocery, pharmacy, food, and e-commerce segments. It will help deliver shipments across categories, ensuring cost optimization and a consistent user experience.

To begin with, GoKea will operate in South India for its clients Haldiram, Swiggy, Zomato, Shadowfax, Apollo Pharmacy, Fitness Bowl, QMart, Hukum, Booozie, amongst others, and has plans to immediately recruit 2,000 riders in Hyderabad alone. Gokea intends to create over 10,000 jobs over the next 12 months.

Manu Mathew, co-founder, and CEO of Gokea said, “The E-retail market is on the cusp of rapid growth due to technological advances and swift change in the mindset of the customer who prefers goods delivered at ease. In the pilot phase, our ability to create tailor-made solutions to suit various businesses has given us the edge. We understand that every business cannot afford to invest in technology or permanent hiring of riders, hence we provide easier solutions such as on-demand rider positioning.”

Vivekanand Balijepalli, co-founder and CFO of Gokea said, “This service can be outsourced, and we wanted to be that provider of choice, as a new player it was important to ensure that the product creates trust in the user. A logistics unit backend processes seem as important as the UI and UX of the product.”