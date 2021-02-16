Home Gallery Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Pictures will leave you Mesmerised
BollywoodEntertainmentGallery

Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Pictures will leave you Mesmerised

Actress Ananya Panday Latest Photoshoot Stills looks a pair of high-waist bikini bottoms keeps the summer chic meter high.

By Theprimetalks

-

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (1)
Actress Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Pictures will leave you Mesmerised

Ananya Panday’s chic summer style has always been one for the books and she does it again with yet another look. Actress Ananya Panday in broderie Anglaise bustier bikini top and a pair of high-waist bikini bottoms, Ananya Panday keeps the summer chic meter high. We can’t help but notice how effortlessly she has set the bar high in her stylish outfit from designers Shivan and Narresh as she lounges at home. Ananya Panday sets the tone with stunning earthy tones and makeup and hair that perfectly complements her look. Between her lounge-at-home wear to a classy outing outfit, all we know is that we simply cannot have enough of her style.

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (9)
Actress Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Top Pictures
Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (8)
Actress Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Top Pictures
Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (7)
Actress Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Top Pictures
Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (6)
Actress Ananya Panday in Broderie Anglaise Bikini Pictures will leave you Mesmerised

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (5)

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (4)

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (3)

Actress ananya panday in broderie anglaise bikini pictures will leave you mesmerised (2)

In yet another recent casual look, Ananya Panday shows us that it is completely normal to lounge at home wearing bikini bottoms. Paired with a cutaway t-shirt, Ananya Panday keeps it casual yet fabulous whether you’re lounging at home or the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Luckily for us, Actress Ananya Panday shows up as the perfect style inspiration at the perfect time who is seen rocking a pair of white sneakers and a stylish mini dress.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Liger Movie First Look Poster – Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce

Theprimetalks - 0
The title and first look of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie under the direction of Puri Jagannadh has been announced. The title is ‘Liger’...
Read more

Khaali Peeli Full Movie Online in HD Streaming on ZEE5

Theprimetalks - 0
Khaali Peeli Full Movie starring Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Satish Kaushik. Khaali Peeli Movie is Written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema...
Read more
MovieReviews

Khaali Peeli Movie Review and Rating

Theprimetalks - 0
Khaali Peeli Movie Review: Maqbool Khan directed film becomes the first Indian direct to digital film to release on a pay-per-view on an OTT...
Read more

Khaali Peeli Movie Teaser Talk – Ishaan & Ananya Panday Promise a mad Ride

Theprimetalks - 0
Watch Khaali Peeli Movie Teaser Starring Ishaan, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, Directed by Maqbool Khan and Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar,...
Read more

Latest Posts

Load more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Facebook Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube
© 2021 Theprimetalks.com All Rights Reserved.