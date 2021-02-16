Ananya Panday’s chic summer style has always been one for the books and she does it again with yet another look. Actress Ananya Panday in broderie Anglaise bustier bikini top and a pair of high-waist bikini bottoms, Ananya Panday keeps the summer chic meter high. We can’t help but notice how effortlessly she has set the bar high in her stylish outfit from designers Shivan and Narresh as she lounges at home. Ananya Panday sets the tone with stunning earthy tones and makeup and hair that perfectly complements her look. Between her lounge-at-home wear to a classy outing outfit, all we know is that we simply cannot have enough of her style.

In yet another recent casual look, Ananya Panday shows us that it is completely normal to lounge at home wearing bikini bottoms. Paired with a cutaway t-shirt, Ananya Panday keeps it casual yet fabulous whether you’re lounging at home or the beach.

Luckily for us, Actress Ananya Panday shows up as the perfect style inspiration at the perfect time who is seen rocking a pair of white sneakers and a stylish mini dress.