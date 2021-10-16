Advertisement

The popular audio chat-room app Clubhouse has announced the rollout of two new features for their iOS and Android. Users can now enjoy a new “Clubhouse Music Mode” that will enable higher-quality stereo sound and the Search feature in the app’s hallway section.

By enabling Music mode, Clubhouse will optimize the broadcast specifically for music by enabling higher quality and stereo effects. Clubhouse Music Mode feature will extend to both the speaker and listeners, and it even supports the use of professional audio equipment like external USB microphones or mixing boards.

To Enable Clubhouse Music Mode:

simply tap the three dots when you’re in a room, select Audio Quality -> Music. Stereo sound will be available when using headphones, speakers, or a phone.

The second change with this update is the moving of the Search bar to the top of the hallway. This should make it easier for users to access the Search function, and in addition to this, Clubhouse users can also wave at their friends directly from Search on the iOS app.

Regarding Music Mode, the feature will first roll out to the iOS Clubhouse app and will roll out to the Android app soon.